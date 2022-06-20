Tuesday, June 21

- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, June 22

- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Thursday, June 23

- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.

- Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., Town Center, 6916 S. County Road J.