Beloit Area government meetings Clint Wolf Jun 20, 2022 Tuesday, June 21- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, June 22- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, June 23- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.- Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., Town Center, 6916 S. County Road J.