Monday, Oct. 17- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 5:30 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council Workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Oct. 18- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall,10631 Main St.- Rockton Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Wednesday, Oct. 19- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger Haskell Golf Course Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.