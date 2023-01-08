Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Jan. 9- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council Workshop, 6 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Turner Middle/High School, 1237 Inman Parkway.Tuesday, Jan. 10- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.- Rockton Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.Wednesday, Jan. 11- Town of Beloit Plan Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education special meeting, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit City Council Workshop, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m., 2351 Springbrook Court.Thursday, Jan. 12- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.- Rockton Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main. St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit City Council Rock County Board Of Supervisors Village Of Rockton South Beloit Board Of Education South Beloit Library Board Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now First baby of new year born in Beloit McNeel principal, Beloit Memorial dance coach recognized as influential Black leaders Beloit's Regina Hendrix inspired by the beauty and culture of Kenya Visit Beloit, Huddle Up Group present sports facility options UPDATE: Woman who died in Rock River was a doctor at SwedishAmerican - UW Health in Rockford Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime