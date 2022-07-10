Monday, July 11

- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Parkview School District PAVE Governance Board, 5:30 p.m., Parkview High School, 408 W. Beloit St., Orfordville.

- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Beloit Turner High School/Middle School, 1237 Inman Parkway.

Tuesday, July 12

- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Wednesday, July 13

- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road

- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m., 2351 Springbrook Court.

