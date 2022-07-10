Beloit Area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jul 10, 2022 Jul 10, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, July 11- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Parkview School District PAVE Governance Board, 5:30 p.m., Parkview High School, 408 W. Beloit St., Orfordville.- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Beloit Turner High School/Middle School, 1237 Inman Parkway.Tuesday, July 12- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Wednesday, July 13- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m., 2351 Springbrook Court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Naked man arrested for breaking into Clinton home Clinton hardware store owners look back on 50-plus years of business Two Janesville men accused of cocaine charges Large disturbance in Beloit requires large law enforcement response Janesville gas station to become grocery, sandwich shop Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime