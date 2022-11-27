Government in Action Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 27, 2022 Nov 27, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Nov. 28- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council special meeting, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- South Beloit City Council budget hearing, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Downtown Beloit building to be demolished, redeveloped Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns in full force to Beloit's downtown Beloit School District seeks feedback about school reconfiguration Lighted displays welcome visitors in Stateline Area Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime