Beloit Area government meetings
Clint Wolf
Dec 4, 2022

Monday, Dec. 5
- Rock County Public Safety and Justice Committee, 5 p.m., fifth floor, Rock County Court House, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, Dec. 6
- School District of Beloit Business, Operations and Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.
- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St., Roscoe.
- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St., Rockton.

Wednesday, Dec. 7
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- School District of Beloit Ad Hoc Referendum Committee, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.