Government in Action Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Oct 23, 2022 Monday, Oct. 24- Beloit Traffic Review Committee, 1:30 p.m., 2400 Springbrook Court.- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Turner School District Finance Committee, 5 p.m., board room, 1237 Inman Parkway.- Beloit Turner School District Budget and Levy meeting, 6 p.m., board room, 1237 Inman Parkway.Tuesday, Oct. 25- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Budget Hearing, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, Oct. 26- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, Oct. 27- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, Courtroom H, fourth floor.