Beloit area government meetings
Dec 11, 2022

Monday, Dec. 12
- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., 1237 Inman Parkway.
- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd.

Tuesday, Dec. 13
- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.

Wednesday, Dec. 14
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- School District of Beloit Ad Hoc Referendum Committee, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

Thursday, Dec. 15
- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m., 2351 Springbrook Court.
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.