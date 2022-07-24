Beloit Area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jul 24, 2022 Jul 24, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, July 25- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, July 26- Clinton Community School District Policy Committee, 5 p.m., District Office Conference Room.- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education special meeting, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, July 27- School District of Beloit Board of Education special meeting, 4 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Town of Turtle special Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Town Center, 6916 County Road J.Thursday, July 28- School District of Beloit Board of Education special meeting, 4 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.Friday, July 29- School District of Beloit Board of Education special meeting, 4 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit native goes on dance show to serve as an inspiration Independent food vendors set up at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit Burglary to Beloit tavern being investigated Two in South Beloit accused of drug offenses Monkeypox identified in Walworth County resident Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime