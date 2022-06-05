Monday, June 6

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, June 7

- School District of Beloit Business, Finance and Operations Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, June 8

- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Committee, 6:30 p.m., 2351 Springbrook Court.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Thursday, June 9

- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.

