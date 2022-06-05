Beloit Area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jun 5, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, June 6- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, June 7- School District of Beloit Business, Finance and Operations Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, June 8- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Committee, 6:30 p.m., 2351 Springbrook Court.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, June 9- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Search warrants in Beloit result in drug arrests Fruzen school staff in Beloit rally to support colleague Memorial Day parades and ceremonies planned across Winnebago and Rock counties Beloit, South Beloit crowds gather for Memorial Day Parade Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay reopens to the public Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime