Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Jan 2, 2023

Tuesday, Jan. 3
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Beloit City Council Workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit City Council special meeting, 7:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- School District of Beloit Business, Operations and Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Ceter, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
- Rock County General Services Committee, 8:45 a.m., fifth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.
- Rock County Public Safety and Justice Committee, 5 p.m., fifth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.

Wednesday, Jan. 4
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- School District of Beloit Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
- Rock County Board of Health, 6 p.m., Rock County Public Health Department, 3328 N. U.S. Highway 51, Janesville.
- Roscoe Police and Fire Commission, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St.

Friday, Jan. 6
- Beloit City Council special meeting, 3:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Saturday, Jan. 7
- Beloit City Council special meeting, 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 100 State St.