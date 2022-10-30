Beloit area government meetings Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 30, 2022 Oct 30, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Oct. 31- South Beloit City Council budget discussion, 4:15 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.Tuesday, Nov. 1- School District of Beloit Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Rockton Budget and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St.Wednesday, Nov. 2- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man arrested, accused of mobile home park shooting Beloit woman accused of fourth OWI offense Name of man who died at Seward, Illinois grain elevator released Crash in Rockton leaves Rockford man dead Janesville woman stabbed, investigation continues Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime