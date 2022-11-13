Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 13, 2022 Nov 13, 2022 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Nov. 14- Beloit Appointment Review Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- South Beloit City Council public hearing on Brownfield Cleanup grant, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- South Beloit City Council budget meeting, 4:35 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Turner School, 1237 Inman Parkway.Tuesday, Nov. 15- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51, S. Main St., Janesville.- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., 850 Hayes Ave.- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St., Roscoe, Ill.- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St., Rockton, Ill.- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Three people die in crash in Town of Center Parkview School District referendum questions fail, Village of Orfordville fire referendum passes Janesville woman indicted for unemployment benefit fraud Rock County area election results tallied late into evening Clinton Anderson appears to be the winner in 45th Assembly District race Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime