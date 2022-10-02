Beloit Area government meetings Beloit Area government meetings Clint Wolf Author email Oct 2, 2022 Oct 2, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Oct. 3- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council workshop, 7:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Oct. 4- School District of Beloit Business, Operations and Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall,10631 Main St., Roscoe.- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St., Rockton.Wednesday, Oct. 5- School District of Beloit Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., McKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 4-year-old dies in Beloit traffic accident 9-year-old boy hit by car in Janesville Beloit School District superintendent finalists talk equity, staff shortages and more Plans for homeless facility in Beloit outlined Construction project planned on Prairie Hill Road in South Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime