Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 16, 2023 Jan 16, 2023 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Jan. 17- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit City Council special meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Teaching, Learning, Equity, Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Rock County Public Safety and Justice Committee, 5 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, Conference Room N2, fifth floor.- Rock County Education and Veterans Committee, 5 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, Conference Room N1, fifth floor.- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St.Wednesday, Jan. 18- Beloit Public Library Board, 6 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Tenants union proposed in Janesville Belvidere youth dies in crash Snow sculpting competitions in Rockford and Rockton, Illinois and Lake Geneva Beloit 200 proposed a rough draft to bring workforce housing to the west side Three finalists for the Beloit city manager position met with community Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime