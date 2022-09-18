Governmentin action Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Sept. 19- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Ctiy Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.Tuesday, Sept. 20- School District of Beloit Teaching, Learning and Equity and Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Rock County Board Staff Committee, 4:30 p.m., fifth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.- Rock County Public Safety and Justice Committee, 5:30 p.m., fifth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., JanesvilleWednesday, Sept. 21- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger Haskell Golf Course Club House, 1611 Hackett St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Blackhawk Technical College District Board, 5 p.m., BTC Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, Room 117, 15 Plumb St., Milton.Thursday, Sept. 22- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit City Council South Beloit City Council Rock County Board Of Supervisors Town Of Beloit Board Of Supervisors School District Of Beloit Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Four vehicle accident occurs on Highway 14 with no serious injuries Beloit sees building projects advance Hononegah cross country trio taking on the competition by storm Clinton High school graduate Hannah Kalk returns as varsity girls basketball coach Maison Hosey crucial in Beloit Memorial's late push over Janesville Parker Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime