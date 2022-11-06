Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Nov. 7- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Wednesday, Nov. 9- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor of the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m., 2351 Springbrook Court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Three people die in crash in Town of Center Rock County District Attorney announces conviction for incest, sexual assault Blue Collar Coffee opens new downtown Beloit location Beloit School Board talks referendum planning Janesville driver to be in court for pedestrian fatality Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime