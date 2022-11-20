Beloit area government meetings r Clint Wolf Author email Nov 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Nov. 21- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council Workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Nov. 22- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 6 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 6:10 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Winnebago County Liquor Committee, 4:30 p.m., Winnebago County Administration Building, 404 Elm St., Room 510, Rockford, Illinois.- Winnebago County Board, 6 p.m., Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, 211 N. Main St., Rockford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Secretary of State race between Doug La Follette and Amy Loudenbeck still too close to call Names of fatal crash victims released Respiratory illness on the rise in Rock County Beloit Public Library is among 20 libraries that offer free passes to state parks Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime