Government in Action Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Dec 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Monday, Dec. 19- Beloit Traffic Review Committee, 1:30 p.m., 2400 Springbrook Court- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- South Beloit City Council, supplementary budget meeting, 4:45 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- School District of Beloit Referendum Ad Hoc Committee, 5 p.m., virtual meeting.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors workshop, 5 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Dec. 20- Beloit City Council special meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Teaching, Learning, Equity and Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St., Roscoe.- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.Wednesday, Dec. 21- Blackhawk Technical College District Board, 5 p.m., Administration Building, central campus, 6004 S. County Road G between Beloit and Janesville.- Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.