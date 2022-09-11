Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 11, 2022 Sep 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Sept. 12- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council Workshop/Special Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education Special Meeting, 6 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Turner School District Finance Committee, 6 p.m., Turner Middle School/High School, 1237 Inman Parkway.- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Turner Middle School/High School 1237 Inman Parkway.Tuesday, Sept. 13- Rock County Public Works Committee, 8 a.m., 3715 Newville Road, Janesville.- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education Special Meeting, 6 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.Wednesday, Sept. 14- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station One, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Rock County Human Services Board, 4:30 p.m., Human Services Counseling Center, 64 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m., 2351 Springbrook Court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit City Council Beloit Board Of Education Turner School District Rock County Parks And Recreation Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit grocery store opens on West Side Beloit man indicted for exploiting a minor, child porn Beloit student athlete eligibility rule paused Beloit College's A.J. Fitzpatrick eager to excel in two sports Rock County official denies link to Oath Keepers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime