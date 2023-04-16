Monday, April 17Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Board, 8 a.m., Terminal Conference Room, 1716 W. Airport Road, Janesville.
South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
Monday, April 17Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Board, 8 a.m., Terminal Conference Room, 1716 W. Airport Road, Janesville.
South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
Rock County Public Safety and Justice Committee, 5 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, fifth floor.
School District of Beloit Board of Education — Reconfiguration Community Session, 6 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Town of Beloit Board, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road
Beloit City Council Workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, April 18Rock County General Services Committee, 8:45 a.m., Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., JanesviBeloit City Council, swearing in council members, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
School District of Beloit Learning Equity and Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Town of Beloit Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road
School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St.
Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.
Wednesday, April 19Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger Haskell Municipal Golf Course, 1611 Hackett St.
Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
South Beloit Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.