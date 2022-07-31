Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jul 31, 2022 Jul 31, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Aug. 1- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Parkview School District Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council Workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council Special Meeting, 7:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Aug. 2- School District of Beloit Business, Operations and Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Parkview School District Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.Wednesday, Aug. 3- School District of Beloit Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Woman's body found in Roscoe, Rockford man charged Beloit motorcyclist dies following crash on Saturday Whitewater man accused of sex with minor Beloit hockey player Kamdyn Davis qualifies for USA Hockey Women's National Festival David Richard Dwyer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime