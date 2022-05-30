Tuesday, May 31

- South Beloit City Council special meeting, 4:15 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

Wednesday, June 1

- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., McKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.

- School District of Beloit Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

