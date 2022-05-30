Beloit Area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, May 31- South Beloit City Council special meeting, 4:15 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.Wednesday, June 1- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., McKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.- School District of Beloit Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Memorial Day parades and ceremonies planned across Winnebago and Rock counties Former South Beloit High standout Lenette (Range) Holden to join Sports Hall Clinton to host Memorial Day parade Janesville man sentenced for child pornography Beloit food trucks gear up for summer season Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime