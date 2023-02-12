Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 12, 2023 Feb 12, 2023 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Feb. 13- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council Workshop on ARPA funds, 6:30 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.- School District of Beloit Reconfiguration Steering Committee, 5 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Turner School District Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m., Turner Middle/High School, 1237 E. Inman Parkway.- Beloit Turner School District Communications Committee, 6:15 p.m., Turner Middle/High School, 1237 E. Inman Parkway.- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Turner Middle/High School, 1237 E. Inman Parkway.- PAVE Governance Board, 5:30 p.m., Parkview High School, 408 W. Beloit St., Orfordville.Tuesday, Feb. 14- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Reconfiguration Steering Committee, 4:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, Feb. 15- Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, Feb. 16- School District of Beloit Reconfiguration Steering Committee, 4:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rock Bar & Grill in Beloit plans renovations Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Town of Beloit fire official shares his story about PTSD to help others Name of woman who died in Rock County Jail released Newly transplanted Beloit artist showcasing work around the state Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime