Monday, April 3- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Rock County Public Safety and Justice Committee, 5 p.m., fifth floor Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.Tuesday, April 4- School District of Beloit Business, Operations and Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St.- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Rock County General Services Committee, 8:45 a.m., fifth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.Wednesday, April 5- Beloit Joint Review Board, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Rock County Board of Health, 6 p.m., Rock County Public Health Department, 3328 N. U.S. Highway 51, Janesville.