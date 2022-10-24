Trunk or Treat
Buy Now

Charlotte Shono pauses for a moment in her pirate's quest for candy treasure during the Trunk or Treat event at the Beloit Area Community Health Center parking lot in this file photo. Hundreds of children are expected to turn out at this year's Trunk or Treat at the health center, which is set for Thursday.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT - Treats will be plentiful for costumed kids as the Beloit Area Community Health Center/Community Health Systems hosts its Eighth Annual Trunk or Treat event from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The event, which allows kids to try out their Halloween costumes a few days before the big night of trick or treating, has expanded and will offer attractions in the parking lots both in front of the health center and on the "river side" of the Eclipse Center, according to Danica Keeton, Director of Development and Community Relations for Community Health Systems.