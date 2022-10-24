Charlotte Shono pauses for a moment in her pirate's quest for candy treasure during the Trunk or Treat event at the Beloit Area Community Health Center parking lot in this file photo. Hundreds of children are expected to turn out at this year's Trunk or Treat at the health center, which is set for Thursday.
BELOIT - Treats will be plentiful for costumed kids as the Beloit Area Community Health Center/Community Health Systems hosts its Eighth Annual Trunk or Treat event from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The event, which allows kids to try out their Halloween costumes a few days before the big night of trick or treating, has expanded and will offer attractions in the parking lots both in front of the health center and on the "river side" of the Eclipse Center, according to Danica Keeton, Director of Development and Community Relations for Community Health Systems.
On the river side of the building where the entrance to the Eclipse Center is at 3 Eclipse Center, there will be a drive-through Trunk or Treat with about 50 vehicles decked out in Halloween glory. The vehicles will be giving out treats to the kids as they make their way through the parking lot. Some community agencies and organizations will participate, including the Beloit Police Department, the Beloit Fire Department, the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Alliant Energy and more.
Those planning to attend are asked to enter the parking lot from Henry Avenue.
On the health center side of the building, at 74 Eclipse Blvd., the parking lot will offer several in-person activities such as bowling, a maze, food trucks and music.
Keeton said last year the Trunk or Treat was a drive-through event as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also was raining during the event, but despite these challenges, there still were about 2,000 people who went through the line.
"We are expecting a lot more this year," Keeton said.
Community Health Systems provides the funds for the event with the help of several sponsors.