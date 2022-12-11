Ty Ridovich of the Wisconsin National Guard asks children if they would like to shop with a police officer, a firefighter or a soldier during the Shop With A Hero event at the Beloit Walmart Saturday morning.
Ty Ridovich of the Wisconsin National Guard asks children if they would like to shop with a police officer, a firefighter or a soldier during the Shop With A Hero event at the Beloit Walmart Saturday morning.
BELOIT—Children were picking out gifts for themselves and their family Saturday morning, with a little help from local police officers, firefighters and National Guard members.
About 180 children were treated to a shopping spree in the Shop With A Hero event at the Walmart in Beloit.
Police officers and firefighters from the City of Beloit and Town of Beloit, along with National Guardsmen from the 1158th Transportation Company in Beloit turned out at the Beloit Walmart for the annual shopping excursion for Beloit children.
The Beloit School District, Turner School District and the Lincoln Academy referred the children who met the criteria of homeless or unaccompanied, according to Kim Jeardeau, Walmart community involvement official and one of the organizers of the Shop With A Hero event.
Captain Dan Molland of the Beloit Police Department, said he has been turning out for the Shop With a Hero event (formerly called Shop with a Cop) for about 15 to 20 years.
“What always gets to me is when the kits pick out gifts for the rest of their family, but they don’t want anything for themselves,” Molland said. “A few years ago there was one little guy who picked out stuff for his family, but he didn’t get anything for himself. I said, ‘you can get something for yourself.’”
Jeardeau said there have been children who will buy socks and laundry detergent for the family instead of toys for themselves. She said it can be very emotional.
She said each child is allotted about $35, but if they go over a little, it is not a problem.
All funds for the Shop With A Hero event come from community donations, and people can donate to the cause all year long at First National Bank and Trust in Beloit.
Families were treated to breakfast Saturday morning as well, and Walmart provided doughnuts and coffee to family members at the store.
About 30 police officers, firefighters and National Guardsmen ushered children through the store aisle looking for items the children had on their holiday wish lists. They sometimes gave advice to the children, and sometimes they sought advice from store personnel on where they could find items.
“The employees are here to help and make sure they all find what they are looking for,” said Jessica Hamilton, Beloit Walmart manager.
At the check-out lanes there were plenty of smiles all around, which the organizers said made everything worthwhile.