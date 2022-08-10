With the primary election now in the rear-view mirror, it's on to the general election set for Nov. 8 in Wisconsin, with several potentially heated contests taking shape.
State Senate 15th Dist.
In the 15th State Senate District, Democrat Mark Spreitzer who currently is the representative for the 45th Assembly District, will face Republican Mark Trofimchuck of Brodhead. Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, currently represents the 15th Senate District, but she had decided to retire.
Spreitzer was first elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2014. He served on the Beloit City Council from 2011 to 2015. He previously worked in alumni and parent relations for Beloit College.
State Senate 11th Dist.
In the 11th State Senate District, incumbent Republican Steve Nass of Whitewater will face Democrat Steven Doelder of Genoa City.
Nass has been serving in the Wisconsin Senate since 2015. Prior to that, he served in the Wisconsin Assembly from 1991 to 2015. He also served in the Whitewater City Council from 1977 to 1981.
Doelder is an educator, having taught science and social studies at several high schools. After retiring he has served as adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin - Parkside, Carthage College and Cardinal Stritch University.
31st Assembly Dist.
In the 31st Assembly District, Republican Ellen Schutt of Clinton will face Democrat Brienne Brown of Whitewater.
Schutt currently is a legislative aide for 50th Assembly District Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc and formerly was an aide for the current 31st District Rep. Amy Loudenbeck. She was born and raised in Darien, Wisconsin.
Brown is serving her second term on the Whitewater Common Council. She has serve on the Whitewater Planning Board and the Whitewater Library Board.
45th Assembly Dist.
In the 45th Assembly District, Democrat Clinton Anderson of Beloit will face Republican Jeff Klett of Beloit.
Anderson is a youth support specialist with Professional Services Group in Janesville. He has served on the Beloit City Council since 2016. He previously ran for the Wisconsin Assembly in 2016, but lost to Rep. Amy Loudenbeck.
Klett works at TRICOR Insurance in Beloit. He has served on the Beloit School District Board of Education, including as president of the board, and he has served as president of the Beloit Economic Development Corporation.
1st Congressional Dist.
In the 1st Congressional District, Republican incumbent Bryan Steil of Janesville will face Democrat Ann Roe of Janesville.
Steil was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. He previously worked for Regal Beloit and Charter NEX Film. He served as a legislative aide to former House Speaker and 1st District Rep. Paul Ryan.
Roe runs a small business, Custom College Solutions, and is president of Downtown Janesville, a business promotion group. She has lived in Janesville for 25 years.
2nd Congressional Dist.
In the 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mark Pocan of Madison will face Republican Erik Olsen.
Pocan has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since being elected in 2013. He previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing the 78th District.
Olsen is an attorney who earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. His website says he believes in reducing the national debt, education reform and term limits for lawmakers.
Secretary of State
In the Secretary of State's race, incumbent Democrat Douglas La Follette will face Republican Amy Loudenbeck.
La Follete has served as Wisconsin Secretary of State for over 40 years. He previously served as a Wisconsin State Senator representing Kenosha County from 1972 to 1974. He also has run unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate, Wisconsin Governor and 1st Congressional District representative.
Loudenbeck currently represents the 31st Assembly District and first was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2010. She also served on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors from 2010 to 2012. She worked for the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce from 2003 to 2010.