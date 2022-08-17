BELOIT—The Stateline Community Foundation recently announced the 2022 Community Impact Grant recipients.
A total of $83,610 in grant funds were awarded to the Stateline Area community. Focus areas include arts and culture, community development and capacity building, education, early literacy and health and human services.
Grant recipients are as follows:
Beloit Cares Inc.—$5,000 for supplies for DEFY Domestic Abuse, Beloit, and Foster Care comfort bags.
Beloit Health System Foundation—$5,000 for literacy partnership video.
Beloit Sky Carp—$17,000 for literacy playground at ABC Supply Stadium.
Clinton Community Historical Society—$1,625 for oral history videography.
Friends of Welty Inc.—$5,000 for field trips for Stateline Boys & Girls Club and Community Action families.
National Inventors Hall of Fame Inc.—$5,000 for Camp Invention STEM program in Rock County.
Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)—$3,000 for the Foster Grandparent Program.
Second Harvest Food Bank—$4,000 for the Beloit Mobile Pantry Program.
St. Paul Lutheran Church—$250 for a neighborhood picnic.
Beloit City Wide Youth Softball—$6,000 for Beloit City Wide Youth softball league.
Beloit Meals on Wheels—$4,000 for shelf-stable meals to help with food security.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Rock County—$4,000 for the “Lend Your Voice” recruitment campaign.
Concerned Black Citizens of Beloit—$2,985 for Concerned Black Citizens of Beloit nonprofit board development.
HealthNet of Rock County—$10,000 for Behavioral Health Clinic for Beloit residents.
Northern Illinois Food Bank—$3,000 for the South Beloit school based food pantry.
Roy Chapman Andrews Society—$2,500 for the anniversary tribute to Roy Chapman Andrews.
Stateline Works of Mercy—$4,500 for shower and laundry services for the homeless.
Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program—Brodhead Backpack Food Program—$750 for the Brodhead Backpack Food Program.