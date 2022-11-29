City Hall
The Beloit City Council approves an affordable housing project with the funds awarded from the The Rock County HOME Consortium. 

BELOIT- A project to increase affordable housing in Beloit by 2024 recently received approval by the Beloit City Council.

The Rock County HOME Consortium, which includes the cities of Beloit and Janesville, was awarded $2,442,156 in HOME American Rescue Program (HOME-ARP) dollars to provide assistance and supportive services for the homeless.