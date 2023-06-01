Beloit and Vicinity Exhibition

The Beloit and Vicinity Art Exhibition will be held from 4:30 — 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Museum of Art on the Beloit College campus. It is one of the oldest juried art exhibitions in the state.

BELOIT — The Annual Beloit & Vicinity Art Exhibition will open Saturday at the Wright Museum of Art on the Beloit College campus.

