This graphic shows the City of Beloit outlined in red and Town of Turtle boundary outlined in yellow. The city and town appear poised to begin negotiations toward a future boundary agreement for both municipalities.
Officials from the City of Beloit and Town of Turtle recently met as the two communities try to to work out their differences regarding a boundary agreement.
The ongoing boundary dispute started in March of 2021 when the Town of Turtle filed a lawsuit against the City of Beloit.
The Beloit Daily News reported in January that a jointly drafted mediation agreement put a pause on the civil lawsuit.
One sticking point between the township and the city is a five-year extension of the now-expired boundary agreement. The township wants the extension of the current agreement while the city opposes that.
The expired boundary agreement was based on previous discussions and assurances made by a prior Beloit City administration in 2012. That boundary agreement expired in December of 2021.
The city and town adopted ordinances related to comprehensive zoning, construction codes and zoning maps as part of the agreement.
Since the mediation agreement both parties have been discussing, behind closed doors, a compromise on the boundary agreement.
“The City of Beloit and the Town of Turtle met for joint mediation on June 28, 2022,” noted Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit. “The Town of Turtle board chair was present at that mediation meeting.”
Roger Anclam, Town of Turtle board chair, did not respond to requests from the Daily News for a comment on the meeting or boundary discussions.
“Nothing has been decided so far regarding the ongoing discussion,” noted William Brewer, Town of Turtle Supervisor. “No action has been taken since January.”
The Town of Turtle Board met on June 30 for a special town board meeting. During the meeting Tim Kopp, Turtle Board Supervisor, moved to go into closed session to receive oral advice from the legal council.
Kopp did not respond to requests from the Daily News for information about the boundary discussion.
“The City of Beloit does not provide comment on legal matters,” Lock noted.
“We would like to meet with the City of Beloit again, soon to discuss the boundary,” Brewer noted. “Right now we are not sure when that will be.”
The Boundary Adjustment Area (BAA) is approximately 2.5 square miles of the Town of Turtle primarily situated east of Interstate 39/90, along with parcels west of I-39/90; a smaller separate area of the BAA is located near Interstate 43 and Hart Road, along with a small area along East Colley Road.