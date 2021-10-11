Beloit and Janesville reported over 300 new COVID-19 cases since last week as vaccination rates remain starkly lower in Beloit compared to Janesville, public health data shows.
Beloit and Janesville combined to report 330 new cases since Oct. 4.
In Beloit, 215 new cases were reported, bringing the citywide total to 6,423 cases as 6,020 people have recovered and 30,247 negative tests have been recorded. Since last week 77 new recoveries and 501 new negative tests were reported.
Beloit has a mortality rate of 1.32% and the two leading age groups for current cases are those between 15 and 24 and 25 and 34, accounting for 34% of the city’s overall case total, Rock County Health Department data shows.
In Janesville, 115 cases new cases were reported since Oct. 4, pushing the citywide total to 8,186 cases as 7,739 people have recovered and 44,216 negative tests have been recorded. Since last week, 70 additional recoveries were reported along with 464 negative tests.
Janesville has a COVID-19 mortality rate of 0.99% and the two leading groups for cases in the city are those ages 15 to 24 (17%) and 25 to 34 (18%).
In terms of vaccinations, Janesville’s completed vaccination rate of 55.8% is over 15% higher than Beloit’s completed vaccination rate of 40.6%, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Rock County on Monday a total of 40 new cases were reported, bringing the countywide total to 19,228 cases and 212 deaths since the pandemic began.
The death toll due to COVID-19 increased sharply over the weekend but the spike was not representative of an increase in deaths, but was part of a “data clean-up.”
The additional deaths being reported are individuals who passed away over the last several months. They are not reflective of any recent events or increases in COVID-19 related deaths.
Data related to those who have died due to COVID-19 is normally reported through the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) on individuals’ patient records. In some cases, this information is not recorded until a review of the patient’s death certificate has been conducted. Through the course of routine data quality assurance and evaluation of death certificate information, the Rock County Public Health Department has identified a small number of deaths due to COVID-19 that had not been reported through the WEDSS system, a news release from the county stated.
Countywide, Rock County has a first-dose vaccination rate of 56.3% of all residents and a completed vaccination rate of 53.4%. That figure rises slightly when ineligible groups are removed from the overall total, which brings the county’s eligible vaccinated rate to 64.4% first doses and 63.9% of eligible residents completing vaccination, DHS and health department data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,499 new cases have been reported in the last seven days and 12 additional deaths have been reported. The state has a test positivity rate of 8.7% as 57.1% of all residents have one vaccine dose and 54.4% of residents completed vaccination.