The Fourth of July is a fund time for many, but area police and fire officials are asking residents to stay safe and be considerate of others this July 4 holiday weekend.
Many area municipalities have ordinances that spell out penalties for improper use of fireworks. In South Beloit, under ordinance number 62-54, there is a fine for unauthorized use of fireworks. The first offense is $200, the second offense is $300 and the third offense is $500.
“The South Beloit Police Department will be enforcing the ordinance,” said South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
He said Illinois law specifically lays out what is legal. While glow worms, smoke devices and sparklers are legal, mortars, firecrackers and Roman candles are not.
The City of Beloit wanted to emphasize what people are allowed to have regarding fireworks.
“The Beloit Police Department reminds residents that Wisconsin state law allows the sale, possession and use, without a permit, of sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers, confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture, and novelty devices that spin or move on the ground,” said Sarah Lock, City of Beloit Director of Strategic Communications. “Any other fireworks without a permit are illegal.”
Both Wisconsin and Illinois have laws against fireworks and the departments advocate to be knowledgeable and safe this 4th of July.
“There may be misconceptions but we encourage people to understand the law as to what is and what is not legal,” Truman noted.
All the local police departments will be enforcing local ordinances and responding to any citizen complaints.
“The Independence Day weekend is especially taxing to police resources with calls about fireworks and/or gunfire increasing during this time,” Lock noted. “Officers will do their best to enforce the laws while also responding to any other serious crimes and emergencies in our community.”
Local non-emergency numbers will be included below and are the best resource to call if you believe a neighbor is using illegal fireworks.
“The Rockton Police will be addressing fireworks violations that are identified by officer observations or by citizen complaints,” said Rockton Police Chief Matt Hollinger. “If residents are in violation of the ordinance and Illinois law, they will be asked to stop immediately.”
In the past two years, Rockton has responded to 16 calls on the Fourth of July regarding illegal use of fireworks.
“Enforcement action may be taken as well,” Hollinger noted. “(Rockton) officers will evaluate the type of fireworks or explosions, proximity to residences or bystanders, the time of the day or for continuing their actions after being warned.”
Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson warns to be careful even around ‘legal fireworks.’
“Sparklers can burn up to 1,800 degrees and can catch loose fitting clothing on fire causing further injury,” Wilson noted. “It’s extremely important that parents try to refrain from handing their small children sparklers. The smaller types of consumer fireworks are causing the highest amount of injuries whether it be from sparklers, snakes, or smoke devices.“
Harlem-Roscoe Deputy Fire Chief John Bergeron emphasizes the work that communities go through to put on safe fireworks displays.
“I think it’s best if people leave fireworks to the professionals,” Bergeron noted. “Several communities, like Beloit and Cherry Valley, will put on great fireworks performances that people can enjoy safely.”
Bergeron and his department responded to 10 calls last July 4. Three of the calls were grass fires.
Below are several local non emergency numbers the public is encouraged to call to report illegal use of fireworks:
Non Emergency Beloit Police Department: 608-757-2244.
Non Emergency South Beloit Police Department: 815-389-3491 Ext: 1
Non Emergency Town of Beloit Police Department: 608-757-2244
Non Emergency Rockton Police Department: 815-624-4351
Non Emergency Roscoe Police Department: 815-623-7338