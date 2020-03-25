BELOIT - The City of Beloit once again has been recognized with the Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation.
This is the 32nd year Beloit has been recognized by the foundation for its dedication to urban forestry. Some criteria the city met in order to receive the honor was having a tree care ordinance, having a tree board or department and having an annual Arbor Day program.
Arbor Day is on April 24, but the city will not have a ceremony this year due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus/COVID-19. The day will be observed by the city through social media.
