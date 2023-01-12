BELOIT- Beloit 200 representatives presented a rough draft of a plan to turn several riverfront properties into workforce housing, during a Beloit City Council meeting Wednesday.
The project, called Brassworxs, would create workforce housing along the west side of the Rock River in Beloit.
“The goal of Brassworxs is to get properties ready for construction by demolishing the buildings to be pad ready,” said Kerry Frank, Executive Director of Beloit 200. “Workforce housing isn’t quite lower income housing, but isn’t for people who can afford a house. It is the middle ground between the two.”
Frank showed pictures and drafts of properties owned by Beloit 200 that were recently demolished or in the process of demolition.
“These plans are not final, but are to show you what we are thinking at this stage,” Frank said. “Within 90 days Hendricks Commercial Properties will present to you the final plans for the project.”
Included in the plan are properties that are currently owned by the City of Beloit. These properties include 943 Third St., 949 Third St., 957 Third St., 959 Third St., 42 Merrill St., 902 Second St., 936 Second St. and 940 Second St.
“The city purchased several properties near the Rock River,” Frank said. “Beloit 200 purchased the remaining available properties in the area.”
In order to incorporate the property the City of Beloit owns, an agreement needs to be made between the city and Beloit 200’s legal teams.
“A planned unit development plan is not in place or decided at this time,” Frank said. “I wanted to come before the city council and community to dispel rumors about our project and who Beloit 200 is.”
With the recent demolitions on the west side of the Rock River, the community has been largely unaware of why and what will be put in place.
“I have heard people ask about Jerry’s Cafe, and no, we are not touching Jerry’s,” Frank explained. “Everyone loves Jerry’s Cafe.”
The rumors of how affordable the housing will be has concerned citizens, according to Markese Terrell, Beloit City Councilor.
The proposed workforce housing would have units ranging in monthly cost of $800 to $1,200, according to Frank.
The demolition of multiple buildings on the west side of the Rock River happened this early due to a few factors.
“When we saw that a major snow storm was coming, we didn’t know if Beloit would be buried under snow for the next month,” Frank said. “We wouldn’t have been able to do the demolition under snow. If I knew that we would be having 45 degree weather for the last couple weeks, we might have delayed it.”
Besides the weather, the demolition was pushed forward due to safety concerns.
“We also got reports that there were squatters and break-ins in our vacant housing,” Frank said. “I am sorry, but with the properties being so close to the high school, I did not want to allow the properties to turn into dangerous locations.”
Franks asked the Beloit City Council for a reimbursement of the demolition costs that totaled $185,916.10.
“We only ask for reimbursement so we can put the money back into the community,” Frank explained.
Frank told Beloit Daily News that she hopes to get a response from the city council in the coming days.
The next time the project will be brought up will be when Hendricks Commercial Properties pitches the final project design to the city council.