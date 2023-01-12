Kerry Frank
Kerry Frank, Executive Director of Beloit 200, presented a rough draft of the Brassworxs project that could potentially bring workforce housing to the west side of Beloit.

BELOIT- Beloit 200 representatives presented a rough draft of a plan to turn several riverfront properties into workforce housing, during a Beloit City Council meeting Wednesday.

The project, called Brassworxs, would create workforce housing along the west side of the Rock River in Beloit.