Most people learn from experience.
Michael Bell, Associate Minister at New Zion Baptist Church, not only learned from his experiences, he grew to understand what it takes to make lasting changes.
Those changes most likely saved him.
Years ago, Bell made some wrong turns in his life and spent time on drugs and in jail, he said.
He tried to take a different path, often, but failed to find his way for long.
“I can’t count the number of times and the number of programs I was in. But so many of the programs only dealt with drugs and alcohol. Then I came to realize they weren’t getting to the root cause,” he said.
Those root causes included: “A lot of traumatic experiences in my childhood and racism and being able to know I was excluded, not included, because of my color.”
Bell said things are changing in society and getting better but there’s still much to be done.
The turning point for Bell came when he was robbed and run over and spent three days in a coma, he said.
“I was hurt and broken.”
Then he saw his mother sitting on the bed next to him.
“She told me how much she loved me.”
Her love inspired him and Bell said he also knew God was reaching out to him.
“It was time for a change.”
That was 13 years ago.
“I knew I had to forgive the guy who robbed and ran over me. I still pray for him,” he said.
And he uses his life’s experiences to help others, reaching out to those in need.
“You have to be able to reach people. When I can reach them; I can make a connection,” he said.
And so he began working with people in a variety of ways who also had or are suffering in their own lives.
As the Director of the In Touch Outreach Prison Ministry of New Zion Baptist Church, Bell visits with inmates at the Rock County Jail. He shares his story and offers mental and spiritual support to those who have been traumatized and incarcerated and offers a weekly Bible class. He also mentors youth at the Rock County Juvenile Detention Center.
“He has a heart for the community,” said the Rev. James M. Ivy, pastor at New Zion Baptist Church.
“Michael started out as the assistant youth minister at the church, but we found he had an affinity for helping those who were incarcerated,” Ivy said.
“He was appointed to the In Touch Ministry.”
Bell also travels throughout Wisconsin with other groups such as Gamaliel Foundation, WISDOM of Madison and MECCA for issues related to injustices, protests and prison reforms. He regularly visits jails and prisons, besides leading classes at New Zion Baptist Church.
More recently, he opened the House of Hope, a facility housing three men who are transitioning out of jail or prison.
“When people come in to the House of Hope, I want to show them how God helped me and show them compassion,” Bell said. “I want them to know I have compassion and patience. God has given me patience.”
He also learns what their individual needs are, observes and analyzes and helps with goal setting and finding jobs.
Pat Foster said when she heard about Bell’s volunteerism, she was pleased with what he is trying to do.
“I just thought it was such a great thing, opening the House of Hope. I think anyone who can do anything for young black men today is a good thing,” Foster said.
Bell does his ministry as a volunteer and as such, he has been named the Volunteer of the Month for May.
Others in the community also praised his work. He also attends meetings of Justice Overcoming Borders.
“He is a loving person; his goal is to help as many people as he can,” said Eunicestine Glass.
Glass knows Bell through their church and also through JOB.
She said once Bell realized he didn’t want to continue down the dark path of his past, his goal became to help others so they also would not follow that route.
“He’s trying to make people see they can help each other,” Glass said.
For more information about programs Bell is involved with, he can be contacted at 608-718-5912 or the church number is 608-362-7703.
