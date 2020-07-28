BELOIT — Sarah Anastasi said the best part of her day at Beloit Health System is always meeting interesting patients and getting to know them while cleaning rooms.
It takes a tough emotional toll to see so many sick patients come and go, but Anastasi said the positive interactions in between go a long way. Some patients are eager to share their life stories, and she’s happy to listen.
“You meet some really awesome people,” Anastasi said.
Anastasi, an environmental services associate at the hospital, has been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in a crucial behind-the-scenes role—along with fellow associate Lisa Bernstein.
“It makes you extremely aware of your environment,” Bernstein said. “Everybody’s done pretty well to play their part in helping out with this virus.”
Associates clean patients’ rooms and common areas thoroughly every day, keeping a clean environment for doctors and nurses to help patients recover while mitigating the spread of illnesses.
“There’s not one time where you’re bored. There’s always something to do. Everybody’s kind of got their own system down,” Anastasi said.
Director of Hospitality Services Cynthia Wells said Beloit Health System employs between 20 and 40 environmental services associates, whose jobs include custodial duties.
“That team, that group of people, are our first line of defense,” Wells said. “They do one of the most critical jobs, and sometimes they get overlooked. They kind of become a part of the fabric. In essence, at our hospital our associates know they are here to save lives.”
Environmental Services Manager Johnnie Isabell, who has been at Beloit Health System for 35 years since starting as a custodian, said the associates deserve a huge “thank you” for keeping the hospital grounds clean.
Isabell said the associates put in a fair share of physical labor to “cover every inch of this building” across three separate shifts.
He said community members have been grateful and cooperative about wearing face masks. Some residents have even donated food or soda for the hospital staff, which makes healthcare workers feel valued.
Every time a patient recovers from COVID-19, they are given a standing ovation from healthcare workers as they exit the front door. The fanfare helps keep everyone’s morale high, including healthcare staff and the patients themselves, Bernstein said.
“It’s nice to see that everybody’s come together as a community,” Bernstein said.
