Allan Woodman, a new volunteer at the Beckman Mill, explains the workings of the grist mill to visitors recently. Volunteers such as Woodman will demonstrate grinding corn at the mill on Sept. 10 during Beloit’s Heritage Days.
Don Sternquist, Vice President of the Friends of Beckman Mill, volunteers on a recent Saturday at the mill. The site was refurbished thanks to the Friends of Beckman Mill and is open to the public weekends May through October. On Sept. 10 the 10-acre site also will host a variety of activities during Beloit's Heritage Days.
BELOIT — Among the local landmarks, an icon of local history still in operation remains among the marvels of the 20th century.
Constructed in 1868, the Beckman Mill, six miles west of Beloit on South County H, has been part of the local heritage for 155 years. And through the previous owners, countless volunteers with the Friends of Beckman Mill organization and their savvy skills, the grist mill continues to be a reminder of pioneer ingenuity.