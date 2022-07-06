BELOIT—Summer is finally here, the season of ice cream, cake and root beer floats. So, the Friends of Beckman Mill will be welcoming everyone to their Annual Ice Cream Social and Artists in the Park event set for July 17.
Food, art and fun for the whole family will be offered from noon—4 p.m. at Beckman Mill County Park at 11600 S. County Road H, six miles west of Beloit. Entrance to the park is free and there is so much to see and do.
Again this year, artists from around the region will display their works in a beautiful open air gallery. Visitors are invited to watch and ask question. Some artists will have paintings for sale.
Budding young artists are invited to paint. Canvas and paints will be provided and all kids need to bring is their artistic spirit. Melody Jones, retired art teacher, will be offering sketching tips to kids.
At 2:30 p.m. ice cream making will begin at the park and visitors will be invited to help crank the handle and then of course have a taste of freshly made ice cream when it is ready.
New this year will be a story book walk created by Rock County Parks Amy Friend. The story was chosen to fit in with the theme of ice cream!
Besides the art exhibits and painting, free activities will include grinding demonstrations at the mill, scenic strolls through the Oak Savanna Boardwalk, museum tours and much more.
Fish in the Mill Pond, explore the fish ladder, watch a video in the Cooperage, or simply lounge in the shelter and enjoy the ice cream treats. There is no charge for any of the activities or the treats, but donations are appreciated. It is a perfect way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.
For information call 608-751-1551 or check out the Friends of Beckman Mill website at www.beckmanmill.org or visit Facebook at Friends of Beckman Mill, Inc., for updates and our calendar of events.