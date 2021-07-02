BELOIT — When the Beckman Mill reopens July 10, visitors will find something new from the Beckman family to ponder.
The year was 1933, and the World’s Fair was underway in Chicago when Gertrude (Beckman) Klingberg was notified that she was a winner.
Gertrude (1889-1981) was the sister of Charlie Beckman, who ran the Beckman Mill.
Upon learning of her first place win in the canning contest for her jar of canned chicken, plans were made for another brother, Bill Beckman, to drive Gertrude and her 10-year-old daughter, Arleene, to the windy city to receive her trophy and much more.
So the story goes.
That trophy, letters and notes Gertrude wrote about her time in Chicago and the prizes she was given at the fair have now been donated to the Friends of Beckman Mill as well as the baker’s cabinet Gertrude used during her cooking years.
They will be on display in the museum on the premises (formerly the home of the Charlie and Bessie Beckman family).
It was Gertrude’s granddaughter, Susan Slocum of Winnebago, Ill., who donated the writings, trophy and cabinet and who recently recalled memories of her grandmother.
Susan lived on a farm on Smythe School Road with her parents and siblings before they moved to Winnebago, she said.
During her growing up years, her family spent much time at her grandma’s house nearby and with the Beckman family.
“All of our early memories are of going to the Beckman Mill for family gatherings,” Susan said. “We would often go to the mill and see Uncle Charlie and Aunt Bessie.”
She also remembers Sunday dinners at her grandma’s house.
“Grandma was the best cook in the world,” she said.
Susan described her grandmother as “warm and kind” as well as a 4-H teacher, an advocate for women’s rights and a school board member.
“She was a strong, active woman.”
Gertrude also was extremely particular and skillful about the canning of her tasty chickens, vegetables and more, especially when it came to serving meals.
“She always talked about presentation on the plate as being everything,” Susan said.
That included precise placement of China and silverware.
And on her big adventure at the World’s Fair, Gertrude (Beckman) Klingberg was treated royally.
Her writings include describing her winnings, besides the trophy, include: $100, lodging, a sumptuous dinner, a whole new ensemble (velvet dress, hat, coat, purse and shoes), a silver tea set, a gas stove, a new set of Firestone tires, a 19-quart pressure cooker.
Gertrude also would meet radio celebrities of the day and would make jelly for President Franklin Roosevelt.
Later, she also received a letter back from the president acknowledging the jelly, Susan said.
The Mill Reopens
Sheri Disrud, President of Friends of Beckman Mill, said those who visit the Beckman Mill County Park will be able to go into the mill, museum and gift house beginning the weekend of July 10 and 11 from 1-4 and each weekend after until the end of October.
Previously, the buildings were closed due to the pandemic, although the park remained open for leisure and for weddings, she said.
With the reopening of the buildings, Disrud does have a request of visitors: “In respect for our volunteers, if you haven’t been vaccinated for the Covid19 virus, please wear a mask; hand sanitizer will be available.”
Friends Photo Contest
The Friends of Beckman also are encouraging the public to enter a photo contest the organization is holding. Deadline for entry is Aug. 2. Subject matter includes wildlife, flowers, landscapes and buildings at the Beckman Mill County Park, 11600 S. County Road H. The winning photos will be used for a 2022 calendar.
The calendars will then be available on Heritage Sunday, Sept. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. for $6.
More details are available on the web site at: https://www.beckmanmill.org