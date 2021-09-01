BELOIT—The sights and sounds of rural life from a century ago will come to life again, on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. at the Beckman Mill Park.
In the mill itself, visitors can watch corn being ground by the original 1868 millstones powered by water or by a restored 1920 International Harvester Titan tractor engine.
Do you know where the term “rule of thumb” came from? Get that answer during your tour of the mill.
Horse drawn wagon rides will be available, along with a collector car show, including the Buick Club.
Demonstrators will be on hand to demonstrate historic trades, such as wool rug braiding, chair canning, basket weaving, gardening, and wood carving which were an important part of family life and work. The blacksmith’s will be working and be located by the blacksmith shop.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt (Ed O’Brien) will tell his story about his visit to the 1933 World’s Fair held in Chicago, the same fair that Gertrude Beckman received her trophy and gave him some of her jelly. Walk down the military time line to meet the soldiers representing several of the wars that the US has been involved. A Civil War surgeon will perform surgery, examine a
WW II truck, bicycle and motorcycle, and experience more. New to the timeline is an Underground Railroad camp to explain what happened at that period.
At 1 p.m. turn your eyes to the sky to watch an original vintage 1930 open cockpit biplane fly over to celebrate the mill’s anniversary courtesy of Gypsy Air Tours of Brodhead Airport in Brodhead.
Want music? Playing near the shelter Mike Schneider will be playing polkas on his accordion from 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m., John Sheehan on concertina and Mathew Wundrow on guitar at 12:30-2, p.m. and the Jug Band, consisting of a hammer dulcimer, auto harps and bass guitar will perform from 2-3:30 p.m. Zachary Peterson will serenade from noon-2 on his violin by the museum.
Your toes will be tapping and your hands clapping with this line up of music.
Inside the Cooperage/Beckman Home is the “Cooper Corner” display. Gary Hess, author of “Roll out the Barrels”, will be there to explain how barrels were made. New display this year is the 1933 World’s Fair trophy which was won by Gertrude Beckman who was born and raised in the house. Also her bakers table and bowl she used.
Stroll through “A Mothers Flower Garden”, the vegetable garden, or the trail through the wild flowers and wet lands.
Quarter pound brats from Pinnons, quarter pound all beef hot dogs, chips, beverages, pies and fresh baked goods will be sold in the shelter. A variety of Beckman Mill products, including cornmeal that was ground in the mill, will be for sale in the Gift Shop inside the Griinke Creamery. A beautiful 2022 calendar created with photos from the winners and participants of the recent photo contest will be for sale for $10.
Kids will have the opportunity to help a blacksmith, make butter, dig potatoes, ride in a horse drawn wagon and shell an ear of corn. Don’t forget to get your Beloit Heritage Days Passport stamped at the membership table by the shelter during your visit.
The day’s events will take place in Beckman Mill County Park on County Highway H, one mile south of Highway 81, about five miles west of Beloit. There is no admission charge for the Heritage Sunday events at Beckman Mill, but donations will be gladly accepted and are appreciated. The entire project has been completed with volunteer help, donated monies and materials, grants, and memberships. The profits for the day will be used to continue our 31 years of relentless efforts. Please join us for a fantastic family fun-filled day. Call 608-751-1551 for more details or visit the Facebook page.