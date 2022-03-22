BELOIT—Kathy Pohl moves from clothes rack to clothes rack thumbing through the hundreds of dresses waiting to make a young girl’s night at prom a memory that will stay with her for her entire life.
Pohl and Cindy Laube, are the coordinators of the Beloit branch of Becca’s Closet, which provides formal dresses, shoes, jewelry and other accessories to high school are girls at no cost.
The dresses and accessories are all donated, and high school age students from throughout the area and beyond are welcome to select a dress, shoes and accessories for prom, homecoming or other formal events.
“We have kids from Milwaukee, Baraboo, Big Foot, Monroe and Hononegah coming in,” Pohl said.
Becca’s Closet at Beloit Memorial High School may have such a wide appeal because it is the only Becca’s Closet branch in Wisconsin.
Becca’s Closet is a national organization that provides formal wear to young people who may not be able to afford a dress for a high school dance. The dresses are donated by individuals or businesses. In fact, Pohl noted that a clothing business in Madison recently went out of business and donated many dresses.
People have been so generous that Becca’s Closet in Beloit cannot accept any clothing donations currently because they have run out of room to store the clothing. The clothing is stored at Beloit Memorial High School and space is limited.
Pohl said the idea for collecting dresses for young people started in 2008.
“We opened in 2008 for a specific group of special needs kids,” she recalled. “Then in 2009, we opened it up to all students. By 2010, we joined the National Becca’s Closet organization.”
She said when it first started out, the organization in Beloit had about 75 dresses.
“Back then, I thought, wow, we’re doing so well,” she said.
Today, Becca’s Closet in Beloit has close to 1,000 dresses. Pohl said recently the volunteers had to discard about 200 dresses that had been sitting on the racks for several years.
Also, about five or six years ago, the volunteers of Becca’s Closet started the Knights Armory, which offers slacks, shirts, shoes and formal jackets for young men.
“We thought the guys needed something too,” she said.
Becca’s Closet in Beloit provides clothing to 100 to 200 students each year. Many of the young people keep the clothing and accessories, but there are some who want to return the dresses and jewelry after the big dance, Pohl said.
Last year, because of the pandemic, there was no formal prom, so Becca’s Closet was not open. But this year, the volunteers are back and ready to dish out the dresses.
The Becca’s Closet is entirely volunteer driven and the women who work behind the scenes at Becca’s Closet are just getting started as they bring out the dresses in preparation for BMHS’s Prom which is set for May 7.
“We make a lot of girls happy. We make a lot of families happy,” Pohl said.
Young people can get a look at the dresses and formal wear from 3:30—5:30 p.m. on April 4, 7, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27. Becca’s Closet is located in the cafeteria at Beloit Memorial High School, 1225 Fourth St., Beloit.
More information about the Beloit branch of Becca’s Closet can be found on the Becca’s Closet of Beloit Facebook page. It also is listed on the National Becca’s Closet website at www.beccascloset.org.