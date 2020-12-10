Many children in the Stateline Area will be able to snuggle up with a good book this holiday season thanks to the generosity those who helped may the Beloit Daily News Books For Kids campaign a success once again.
The book drive ended Thursday and Daily News staff delivered more than 2,000 books to the Salvation Army, which in turn will distribute them to children and families in the area.
Even with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, book collection sites in Beloit and Roscoe filled up, thanks to the generosity of the people of the Stateline Area.
People dug through their book shelves and closets to donate used books, in good condition, so that children who may not get a lot of presents this holiday season can enjoy a good book on Christmas morning.
There were some great children’s classics donated this year, including “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss, “The Giving Tree,” by Shel Silverstein, and “Where The Wild Things Are,” by Maurice Sendak.
A big thanks goes out to the businesses and agencies that allowed us to set up Books for Kids donation boxes. Those locations included the Beloit Public Library, Bushel and Peck’s Market, Culver’s, Woodman’s Food Market, Piggly Wiggly, and Schnuck’s in Roscoe.
Although the South Beloit Public Library and the Talcott Free Library in Rockton did not participate in the book drive this year because they limited their public access due to the pandemic, they helped promote the book drive.
Also thanks go out to agencies that spread the word about the book drive through their websites and social media, including the Downtown Beloit Association, the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce and Beloit Health System.
And, thanks to all of those who donated funds to the campaign. With the money donated, we were able to purchase new books that were added to the piles of used books for children.
The Books for Kids campaign has been providing books to area youth for 34 years. The idea behind the campaign always has been to promote literacy in the community. If a child is given a book, he or she can begin their journey to develop reading skills that will prove invaluable for the rest of their lives.
Also, we get a kick out of the campaign. We enjoy delivering hundreds and thousands of books, knowing they are going to someone who really needs them. We also get a kick, especially this year, out of the people of the Stateline Area getting behind a project like this.
Thank you Stateline Area. You Rock!!!