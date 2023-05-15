ELKHORN — The mysteries of a dog-man who has reportedly been sighted along a rural road in Walworth County for decades will be explored during events scheduled for Saturday, May 20 in Elkhorn.

The Beast of Bray Road Fest will start with a presentation from noon — 1 p.m. Saturday at the Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, featuring a presentation by festival founders Donna Wills Fink and Jackie Riesterer.