A plaster cast of a footprint is shown here. The footprint is possible evidence of the existence of a wolf-like creature that has been reported near Elkhorn and is referred to as the Beast of Bray Road.
ELKHORN — The mysteries of a dog-man who has reportedly been sighted along a rural road in Walworth County for decades will be explored during events scheduled for Saturday, May 20 in Elkhorn.
The Beast of Bray Road Fest will start with a presentation from noon — 1 p.m. Saturday at the Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, featuring a presentation by festival founders Donna Wills Fink and Jackie Riesterer.
Fink, who lives in Milton, said she became interested in the legend of the Beast of Bray Road after she saw a TV program on the phenomenon. After that, she read the book by Linda Godfrey, “The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin’s Werewolf.”
Her interest grew over the years and she then met Lee Hampel, who owns a farm outside of Elkhorn where sightings of the beast have been reported.
“Some say the beast is gone, but there still are upright dog-men walking around on Bray Road,” Fink said, noting there may be more than one creature.
She said this is the third Beast of Bray Road Festival, and she invites everyone to take part in the festival and get a look at the evidence to judge for themselves.
She said Hampel has collected several pieced of evidence of the beast’s existence, including plaster casts of footprints and photographs, which he will show visitors at his farm at 5239 Bowers Road, Elkhorn. He will give tours of his property at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The presentation at the library is free, but the events at the Hampel farm will cost $10 per person.
Fink said there have been other odd sightings in the area, including UFOs and ghostly figures.
Reports of a wolf creature or dog-man in the area of Bray Road date back to 1936. There also have been reports of the creature in the Elkhorn area in the 1980s and 1990s, according to Godfrey’s book. There also have been reports of wolfman-like creatures in other parts of Wisconsin and in Michigan.
There have been films about the Beast of Bray Road, including a 2018 film directed and co-written by Seth Breedlove titled “The Bray Road Beast,” and a 2005 horror film titled “The Beast of Bray Road.”
Much like the legends of Big Foot, the Yeti and the Lock Ness Monster, no positive proof has been produced about the existence of the Beast of Bray Road, but it has become a part of local folklore, and the basis for the local celebration.
“It’s just a. fun thing to do. It is interesting and fascinating,” Fink said.