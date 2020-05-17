MADISON—The Beloit Daily News captured 18 news and advertising awards in the 2020 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The awards usually are announced in March at the WNA’s annual convention. The convention, however, was first suspended and then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards subsequently were announced over the weekend.
Judged by newspaper peers outside Wisconsin, these are the recognitions awarded to the Beloit Daily News:
First place, Best Small Ad, BDN ad staff (topic, Clinton VFW)
First place, Best Special Section, editorial staff (Stateline 2019 yearbook)
First place, Best Feature Photo, Erica Pennington (Snow Day)
First place, Best Ad Idea (series), ad staff (Gonstead Chiropractic)
First place, Best Niche Product, ad staff (Stateline 2019)
Second place, Best Special Section, editorial staff (Heart on Hart)
Second place, Best Editorial, Bill Barth (Physician citizen for half century)
Second place, Bill Payne Award, ad staff (Beloit Psychotherapy)
Second place, Best Local Sports Column, Jim Franz (Bucs’ scary ordeal has happy ending)
Second place, Best Page Design—Feature, Erica Pennington
Second place, Best Large Ad, ad staff (Dungarvin Employment)
Second place, Best Special Section—Advertising, ad staff (VetsRoll)
Second place, Best Niche Product, ad staff (Heart on Hart)
Second Place, Best Ongoing/Extended Coverage, Hillary Gavan (Investigators: Beloit School District did not discriminate)
Third place, Best Overall Page Design, Erica Pennington
Third place, Best Multiple Advertiser Spread, ad staff (Best of Beloit)
Honorable mention, Best Special Section, Editorial, Jim Franz, Josh Flickinger (Legends of Sports)
Honorable mention, Best Newspaper Promotion, ad staff (Home for a reason)
