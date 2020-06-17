BELOIT — The Beloit Daily News expects to move into its new home during September in the city’s downtown business district.
The newspaper will relocate to 444 E. Grand Ave., at the busy intersection of Grand Avenue and Pleasant Street, in facilities previously occupied by Turtle Creek Bookstore-Barnes & Noble.
The building at 149 State St., occupied by the Beloit Daily News for half a century, was not acquired when the newspaper was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in June, 2019. The building continues to be owned by the Hagadone Corporation, which owned the Beloit Daily News since 1969.
Hagadone intends to list the property for sale and redevelopment.
When APG acquired the Beloit Daily News and several other regional newspapers, including The Gazette in Janesville, printing of the paper shifted to the company’s state-of-the-art facility on Janesville’s east side. The cessation of printing on the 50-year-old press in Beloit made the 149 State St. facility much larger than the newspaper required for operations.
“This move creates a situation that is positive for downtown Beloit in many ways,” General Manager Todd Colling said. “First, it leads to the redevelopment of a key Beloit property that had been vacated with the closing of the Turtle Creek Bookstore. Second, it’s a great location for the paper’s offices in a historic building at a key intersection downtown.
“And it also opens up an opportunity for significant redevelopment for the Hagadone property on south State Street,” Colling said. “There’s a lot of room there capable of accommodating any number of possible business interests.”
The build-out for the new Beloit Daily News office facility is under way, carried out by Corporate Contractors Inc. Construction is expected to be completed in September, when the move will take place.
The Grand Avenue facility will include news and sports offices, advertising and subscriber services, and business operations.
Printing and distribution processes will continue to take place in Janesville.
