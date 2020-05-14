Editor’s note: One result of the coronavirus pandemic is that most people have more time on their hands at home than usual.
So we thought it might be fun for some Beloit Daily News journalists to let readers into their worlds of stay-at-home television viewing preferences. Maybe something will catch your interest and help the hours at home move a little quicker until all of us are back to normal, or at least whatever the new normal becomes.
Cop classics
“Blue Bloods” is among the longest-running dramas on network television. The CBS show offers 10 years worth of binge watching on a variety of platforms from On Demand to streaming services.
It’s a cop show, and more, revolving around a law enforcement family—Irish, of course—in New York City. Tom Selleck is the NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan, following in the footsteps of his father Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). There are three surviving children (one of Frank’s sons was killed in the line of duty): Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), the hot-headed detective; Erin (Bridget Moynahan), the only girl, an assistant district attorney); and Jamie (Will Estes), the youngest son and something of a Dudley Do-Right type).
The plots often seem snatched from headlines and end with the good guys triumphant. So, a bit contrived at times. But in between are plenty of glimpses not only about crime and punishment, but also how family dynamics influence children and the values they carry throughout life.
“Bosch,” on Amazon Prime, is, yes, another cop show.
The character—Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch—is the brainchild of author Michael Connelly, a former Los Angeles Times crime reporter who has written a prodigious number of books about Bosch and others. Readers may be best acquainted with Connelly’s character Mickey Haller from the Matthew McConaughey movie based on the book, The Lincoln Lawyer.
Bosch is a gritty procedural that rarely takes the easy way out, with Connelly scoring high points for authenticity. The books, as usual, are better than the show, with the luxury of taking time to develop leads and story lines. But for fans of cop shows, veteran character actor Titus Welliver brings Bosch to life in a manner consistent with Connelly’s creation. Binge away.
Brain busters
“Whose Line Is It Anyway” airs Monday nights on The CW network.
Everyone needs a good laugh once in a while, and this show provides buckets full of laughs.
The improvisational comedy show has four comedians taking suggestions from host Aisha Tyler and from the audience and they act out skits of pure comedy gold.
Regulars on the show are Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady. A rotating fourth comedian has in the past included Brad Sherwood, Greg Proops, Jeff Davis and Keegan Michael Key. Some regular Improv games include “Scenes from a Hat,” where ideas for a scene are drawn from a hat and the comedians act out the suggestions. There is also the game “Song Styles,” where comedians make up a song based on audience suggestions.
The show started in 1998 with prior host Drew Carey. It mostly shows reruns now, but can still bring a “laugh ‘til I can’t breathe” reaction.
If you are looking from a drama/crime/mystery series that will test your wits, “Unbelievable,” a Netflix original series, is the show for you.
This mini-series is based on a true story and follows the life of a young woman who says she was raped by a masked man. However, police find her story “unbelievable,” so she is left with the stigma of being either crazy or a liar.
Enter two women detectives who start looking more closely at the woman’s case after other similar rapes are reported. Merritt Wever and Toni Collette play the detectives while Kaitlyn Dever plays the woman who must find someone who will believe her.
Like a box of chocolates
TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” is a great escape into reality television. Some women tend to like this show, although I know of more than one husband who has gotten sucked in, although he likely wouldn’t admit it.
The show is about couples where one partner is American and the other is from a foreign country. The foreign partner comes to the U.S. and the couple has 90 days to decide whether to get married before the K1 Fiancé visa expires. The foreign-born partner typically faces extreme suspicion from the friends and family of the American, thinking he or she might just be in the relationship for a green card. Often times, the American partner will be significantly older or less attractive than the other partner, raising a few eyebrows. This show is pure trash TV and only broadcasts extreme and sensational intercultural relationships. Sometimes a partner might have a jail record or an over-involved ex-partner, throwing monkey wrenches into the relationship.
I like the show as an escape. It’s like gossip, or a box of chocolates. You know it’s bad, but I struggle to look away. The show has a lot of spin-offs for viewers to follow budding celebrities who feel like friends. Plus, it usually airs on Sunday night when you want to forget the weekend-is-ending sadness.
“Everything Sucks” is a comedy and drama series on Netflix about coming of age in the 1990s. We wanted something slightly dark to watch about high schoolers with our almost 11-year-old daughter who loves to hate everything and wants more powerful and nontraditional female characters. We wanted to show our daughter that school and young adulthood could actually be worse, like in the 1990s when people were less socially conscious and meaner than today.
It’s set in 1996 (my year of high school graduation) in the fictional town of Boring, Oregon at Boring High School (apt name). Netflix sadly cancelled it after the first season, which makes it a bit more powerful as there are less episodes and each is savored.
The adults—as well as students—tend to have their own struggles. Even those who aren’t the misfits so prevalent in the show are usually hiding some mental health issue, love conundrum or anger.
It’s a heartwarming and relatable show. Plus, there are all the 1990s songs and fashions (overalls, flannels) and words like “totally” and “rad” that we don’t hear enough of these days.
My husband and I have debated which year in the 1990s that each song or phrase in the show came out, and if it indeed was 1996.
My daughter will ask, “did people do and say these things?”
Yes. Yes, they did.
Saddle up for an adventure
In journalism, there’s a saying that “if it bleeds, it leads.”
That mantra would translate well into the universe of “Westworld” on HBO, with an oft-mentioned saying in the show pulled right from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet: “These violent delights have violent ends.”
The sci-fi series premiered in 2016 and is led by stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright and Ed Harris.
It offers a creative take on the balance of humanity and artificial intelligence that starts its epic journey in a no-limits futuristic wild west theme park.
Visually enthralling and stubbornly mysterious, the show’s plot unravels frenetically and can be hard to follow if you’re not paying attention.
What better than a depiction of a dystopian future during an utterly chaotic time?
“Better Call Saul” on AMC is the ultimate origin story of James M. McGill aka Saul Goodman, one of Breaking Bad’s most interesting characters.
The series follows the metamorphosis of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a former conman trying to earn his lawyer license into the flamboyant, full-blown criminal attorney known as Saul Goodman who we met way back in 2009’s season two of “Breaking Bad.”
Supported by actress Rhea Seehorn and Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul” is cleverly cinematic and stands alone from “Breaking Bad.”
There’s five seasons to watch. Go ahead, binge it. It’s “Saul Goodman.”
Heroes and humor
Based on the George R.R. Martin fantasy novel series, “A Song of Ice and Fire,” the HBO show “Game of Thrones” took the internet by storm when it debuted in 2011. By the time the show’s finale aired in 2019, everyone and their mother had either seen or heard of it.
The fictional fantasy drama revolves around warring clans all trying to seize power and rule the world, whilst an army of ice zombies is preparing to destroy them all—regardless of who sits on the coveted Iron Throne, for the show’s namesake.
Among the many cast leads are forlorn tragic hero Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), powerful and trailblazing queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and reliable comic relief, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). I would be remiss to not mention everyone’s favorite adventurer and dauntless heroine, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).
Watching the characters battle an impending doom is strangely comforting at a time when we are dealing with Earth’s own crisis.
At its best, the show captures the political scheming of lords and royals in the shadows through non-cliche dialogue in a way that feels honest and real. And the level of world-building works on so many layers that super fans of the show could easily spend hours dissecting every last detail. The massive, CGI-focused, blockbuster style battles also keep audiences wanting more.
This show is not one for parents to watch with young children. It’s an at-times gruesome experience for the adults in the room. “Thrones” embodies the horrors of medieval wars, the age of chivalry and knighthood, and the intrigue of strange royal bloodlines, with dragons and other high-fantasy elements to shake things up.
The NBC original series “Parks and Recreation” lives up to the hype. I recently binge-watched the entire show during quarantine after some close college friends had recommended it. Available for streaming on Netflix, the show launched in 2009 and concluded in 2015 after seven hilarious seasons. The entire cast even reunited for a stand-alone, special Coronavirus fundraiser episode.
This Mockumentary style show follows the super-enthusiastic Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) as she fulfills her lifelong dreams in public service with support from her friends and coworkers, despite every screwball hurdle imaginable—whether it’s a public relations nightmare, bonkers weddings, friendly teasing among the characters or helping Leslie’s boss, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), escape from one of his numerous crazy ex-wives.
The humor is relatable, and the show embodies a spirit of true friendship—a level of positivity we could all use right now while social distancing.
