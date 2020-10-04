BELOIT — The Beloit Daily News has moved into its new offices in the heart of the downtown at the busy corner of Pleasant Street and Grand Avenue.
It’s still a work in progress as newspaper associates settle into the new facility, but the offices at 444 E. Grand Ave. are now occupied and open for business.
Office hours for the public are 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Public hours had been somewhat restricted at the former newspaper office due to the coronavirus pandemic, a practice that will continue for the time being at the new facility. Customers coming to the office are reminded that masks are mandatory.
The Beloit Daily News began searching for new office space after the newspaper was acquired by Adams Publishing Group (APG) in June of 2019. In addition to the Beloit Daily News, APG has acquired a large number of Wisconsin newspapers including the Janesville Gazette and daily papers in Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Antigo, Marinette and Eau Claire. Also acquired were several weekly newspapers serving markets across Southern Wisconsin. The Janesville paper had installed a state-of-the-art production, press and distribution facility in recent years which made it advantageous to print multiple papers at the site.
The shifting of production and press operations made the 149 State St. site much larger than the Beloit Daily News required, prompting the search for new office space. APG did not purchase the State Street building, which has been for sale by the paper’s former owner, the Hagadone Corporation. A tentative deal calls for the site to be acquired by Guy Bucciferro, owner of the next door McDonald’s and other restaurants throughout the area.
The new 444 E. Grand Ave. offices for the Beloit Daily News will include news and sports operations, advertising sales, along with business and circulation offices.
The space, completely remodeled after the departure of the former occupant, Turtle Creek Bookstore, has retained the historic architecture and feel of what once was part of the Hotel Hilton. Care was taken to preserve as much of the historic atmosphere as possible, while still modernizing the site to accommodate a communication organization active every day on a variety of platforms from the print edition, to the website (beloitdailynews.com) and facsimile e-edition, along with social media postings to Twitter and Facebook.
There are no changes in phone numbers for the newspaper, with the main switchboard line reachable by calling 608-365-8811.