Beloit man accused of firing gun while intoxicated
BELOIT—A Beloit man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly fired a handgun into the air while intoxicated in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to Beloit police.
Alejandro A. Martinez-Aguilera, 35, allegedly came to the Lincoln Avenue home while intoxicated and armed with a handgun. A group of people who were outside the home were fearful of him being armed while intoxicated, police said.
Another man struggled with Martinez-Aguilera over the gun when he allegedly fired the weapon. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Martinez-Aguilera was arrested on possible charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct while armed, disorderly conduct-domestic violence and endangering safety with a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.
Black Lives Matter banner stolen from Beloit College
BELOIT—Beloit College officials say a Black Lives Matter banner was stolen from campus on Aug. 15.
The college is in the process of replacing the banner.
The Beloit Police Department said they do not have a report of the theft on file.
Flotation devices required even for kayaks, canoes
JANESVILLE—The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents who are enjoying boating on waterways that personal flotation devices are required for each person in a craft.
A news release from the sheriff’s office stated that federal regulations require personal flotation devices even for kayaks, canoes and inflatable tubes.
On Saturday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Town of Beloit, Orfordville and Brodhead fire departments, rescued two Illinois people from the Sugar River in the Town of Avon. One person was hanging on to a kayak and another was hanging on to an inflatable tube.
Unemployment benefit filings remain high
MADISON (AP)—The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) reports that unemployment benefit filings remain high in the state.
For the week of Aug. 22, 13,739 initial applications were filed. That compares to 14,605 initial applications filed the week of Aug. 15.